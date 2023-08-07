Inter Milan’s European War Points Serie A Ranks First in the Top Eight in Europe in the Past 7 Years, and its Ranking has Risen by 23 Places

In the UEFA Champions League last season, Inter Milan Club, led by coach Simeone Inzaghi, had an outstanding performance. They made it all the way to the final and competed with other European giants on the top football stage. Inter Milan’s strong performance and improved competitiveness in the European War are also reflected in the European War points. In the latest UEFA European rankings recently announced, Inter Milan overtook Juventus and rose to No. 1 in Serie A, ranking No. 8 in Europe.

UEFA’s rankings in the UEFA Champions League refer to the results of each club in the Champions League, Europa League, and UEFA in the past five years. Before Suning Group took over, Inter Milan’s UEFA rankings were only at the 31st place in Europe. At that time, the Nerazzurri had been away from the Champions League for many years and fell into a bleak period that fans did not want to look back upon.

However, after Suning took over and Zhang Kangyang officially assumed the chairmanship, Inter Milan began to return to the right track and climb the ladder step by step. Since returning to the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, Inter Milan has played in the competition for five consecutive seasons, consistently making breakthroughs and bringing surprises to fans every year. In the 2021-22 season, Inter Milan returned to the top 16 of the Champions League after 11 years and became the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield. Last season, they went a step further by successfully breaking through the death group, including a win and a draw against Barcelona, and reached the final for the first time since the era of the Triple Crown. This steady improvement in performance demonstrates the club’s commitment to sustainable development and maintaining the highest level of competition.

With further strengthening in the transfer market, Inter Milan is expected to continue their strong performance in the European war in the new season. According to the existing Champions League classification rules, Inter Milan is set to be ranked second in the new season, which increases the likelihood of avoiding the “death group.” This will ensure that the team can enter the knockout stage more smoothly and better distribute their physical strength in multi-line combat.

Moreover, the improvement in the club’s competitive level will also help enhance its brand value and revenue operation. According to the latest “Football Elite Report” released by KPMG’s football benchmark team, Inter Milan’s brand value has increased by a staggering 215% in the past seven years, placing them third in Europe with a value of 1.258 billion euros.

The top 10 teams in UEFA’s new UEFA Champions League standings are as follows: 1. Manchester City, 2. Bayern Munich, 3. Real Madrid, 4. Chelsea, 5. Liverpool, 6. Paris Saint-Germain, 7. Manchester United, 8. Inter Milan, 9. Rome, 10. Juventus.

It is evident that Inter Milan’s continuous progress has gained recognition both on and off the field. As they strive for excellence, the club’s success in the European war brings them closer to their goal of sustainable development and elevates their stature among the elite clubs in Europe.

