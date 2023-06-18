Interview with Taiwan graduates of Beijing University of Physical Education: I have been a world champion rehabilitation teacher and wrote a lot of life-Chinanews.com

China News Agency, Beijing, June 18. Title: Interview with Taiwan Graduates of Beijing University of Physical Education: Once a World Champion Rehabilitation Teacher, Write a Brilliance in Life

China News Agency reporter Li Hanxue

From August 2021 to August 2022, Wu Yixuan, a Taiwanese student who is a graduate student at Beijing Sport University, has had an extraordinary year. This year, she served as a rehabilitator for the Chinese rowing team and was also the only trainee rehabilitator in the team. Went to two training bases in Beijing and Hubei with the team, worked and rested with the athletes, treated and encouraged the world champion… She said that this was a valuable experience that changed her mentality in life.

“The athletes of the national team are almost 365 days a day, and the rehabilitators also don’t have their own time. They must always pay attention to their state changes.” Wu Yixuan said that the close contact with the athletes who have won the world championship in the team really clearly feels that they can become the world. The characteristics of a champion: enthusiasm, clear goals, and concentration on one thing, which also affected her mentality. As a rehabilitation teacher, whoever gets good grades in the end is not surprised at all. “It’s a rare experience.”

From August 2021 to August 2022, Wu Yixuan, a Taiwanese student who is a graduate student at Beijing Sport University, will serve as an intern rehabilitation teacher for the Chinese rowing team. The picture shows a group photo of Wu Yixuan (second from left) with the staff and athletes of the Chinese rowing team.Photo provided by the interviewee

Wu Yixuan is a 2020 graduate student at the School of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation of Beijing Sports University and will graduate this year. In 2017, Wu Yixuan, who was still an undergraduate student at Taiwan Sports University, went to Beijing Sports University for exchange. The two sports universities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have long-term exchanges and cooperation. During those six months, she traveled around while studying, and felt that she liked the environment in Beijing, so she decided to come to BSU for the postgraduate entrance examination. After returning to Taiwan, her parents were very supportive of her pursuit of higher education, and the friends she met at Beijing Sports University also tried their best to help her find review materials. In 2020, Wu Yixuan was successfully admitted to the Beijing Sports University, but the sudden new crown epidemic made her parents worry more. But without hesitation, she embarked on the path she chose.

When she came to Beijing to study, she laughed and said that apart from the public bathhouse, she didn’t need to adapt to life. At first, the speed and intensity of the class made her unable to keep up. “There are a lot of students here, and the competition is already fierce, so they will be more ‘involved’!” Wu Yixuan said that there are many homework requirements, but she is used to it, “it’s okay.”

What makes her feel warm is that the mentors and counselors care about her. If you have any questions about the procedures for registering for a certain exam as a Taiwan compatriot, you can report it to the counselor, and he will definitely help you find a solution. The tutor, Professor Qian Jinghua, is “gentle and strong”. During the three years when she has not been home due to the epidemic, the tutor gave her a lot of support and encouragement, and also recommended her an internship opportunity in a Beijing tertiary hospital.

Wu Yixuan is about to graduate from Beijing Sport University this year. The picture shows a group photo of Wu Yixuan (left) and her supervisor, Professor Qian Jinghua.Photo provided by the interviewee

After finishing her internship in the hospital, it happened that a key athlete of the Chinese rowing team needed rehabilitation treatment, so she urgently transferred talents to the North Sports University, and Wu Yixuan won this opportunity. After a one-month treatment period, the Chinese rowing team once again seconded Wu Yixuan to the Beijing Sports University to help the team prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics due to the good running-in between the two sides. In that year, Wu Yixuan worked and trained with the athletes, and became the supporter behind their participation in international competitions such as the Rowing World Cup and World Championships, as well as the Olympic training. Wu Yixuan records and evaluates the athletes’ physical condition every day, designs rehabilitation treatments, and pays attention to their performances in foreign competitions. For her, it was a hard but challenging and fulfilling year.

Looking back on her time in graduate school, schoolwork and work are not all of her unforgettable experience, and she especially cherishes three roommates. Wu Yixuan said that when she came to graduate school, she only wanted to work hard for her education and a good job, but she didn’t expect to meet three good friends.

Wu Yixuan is about to graduate from Beijing Sport University this year. The picture shows Wu Yixuan (second from right) and three roommates taking a graduation photo on campus.Photo provided by the interviewee

“During the first year of research, we wrote homework together, took classes together, and our lives were tightly bound together. They gave me a lot of spiritual support.” During the summer vacation of the first year of research, Wu Yixuan was unable to return to Taiwan, so half of the time lived at the house of her roommate in Xi’an. Half of the time is at the house of my roommates in Hunan, spending time with their families. “Meeting them really changed my life a lot.”

Graduation is approaching, and her solid academic and internship experience has enabled Wu Yixuan to obtain many ideal job opportunities. She is currently considering working in a tertiary hospital in Wuhan. This Taiwanese girl who set out firmly three years ago probably never imagined that she not only successfully achieved the planned life achievements, but also gained friendship and love in Beijing.

Recently, Wu Yixuan has been busy with various graduation season activities, and her circle of friends also posted intimate photos with her roommates in bachelor uniforms. In a few days, her parents will come to Beijing to attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony. Wu Yixuan plans to take them on a tour in Beijing and Shanghai. “I’m very glad that I came to Beijing Sports University to study as a graduate student. All the things that happened during this period and the life around me are the highlight of my life.” (End)