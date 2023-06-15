Investigate youtubers. Behind the crash between the Lamborghini and the Smart a social challenge [VIDEO]

breaking latest news – Rome, Casal Palocco. Five twenty-year-olds, a rented Lamborghini and a mobile phone to film the mad rush for a “challenge”: being behind the wheel for 50 hours alternating driving, first one and then another and then another. But the “bravado” turns into tragedy, the young driver loses control and crashes at high speed into a Smart in which a woman was traveling with her two children aged 5 and 3. A deadly crash, in which Manuel, the oldest child, loses his life.

Timely assistance was not enough, the little one was transported in desperate conditions to the hospital at Grassi di Ostia where, however, his body arrived. However, the mother and the other daughter are not in danger of life. The little girl was transferred from the Sant’Eugenio hospital to the Bambino Gesù. Her general condition is good, but she remains under observation. Her mother, Elena Uccello 28, however, remains hospitalized at Sant’Eugenio: she has bruises and is still in a strong state of shock. With her are her husband, father and other family members who rushed after the accident.

The impact between the Lamborghini and the Smart FourFour it was extremely violent: the two cars collided around 2.45 pm at an intersection in Casal Palocco, a residential area in the Roman countryside, on a road where other fatal accidents had already occurred in the past. According to the first findings conducted by the local police of Rome Capital, the Smart was hit on the right side, right where the child was sitting, who was revived and transported in desperate conditions to the hospital where he later died.

The five young people in the Lamborghini were stopped by the police who arrived at the scene of the accident, in via Aristonico di Alessandria, to carry out the findings. The Rome prosecutor will entrust a technical consultancy in order to ascertain how fast the Lamborghini was traveling.

The cannabinoid positive driver

Matthew Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old who was driving the Lamborghini SUV tested positive for cannabinoids. The young man is registered in the register of suspects for traffic homicide and injury crimes. On the other hand, the other four who were in the car are not currently registered in the register of suspects by the Rome prosecutors – the magistrates are coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino – but conspiracy could be contested against them if it were ascertained that in the phases preceding the crash they were shooting a video to post, then, on social networks – some are part of the group ‘TheBorderline’ – for an online ‘challenge’ encouraging the boy to drive.

But what is ‘TheBorderline’?

It is a group of young people who, on YouTube and TikTok channels, published devastating challenges in the name of danger. Exactly like yesterday afternoon’s. Vito Ioiacono, one of the three youtubers who were aboard the Lamborghini, posted a message to the victim’s family on his Instagram profile: “Hi, the trauma I’m experiencing is indescribable, I just want to say that I’ve never behind the wheel and that I’m very close to the victim’s family”

Gualtieri: close to the pain of the family

“I join in the pain of the family of the little one who lost his life in today’s tragic accident in Casal Palocco. I hope that the mother and little sister can recover soon and that the police will ascertain responsibility for what happened as soon as possible “, wrote the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri in a tweet.

Since the beginning of the year, 64 have died on the streets of Rome

And yesterday’s accident is the umpteenth episode of a silent massacre that records staggering numbers: 64, including little Manuel, have died in road accidents in Rome and its province from the beginning of 2023 to 2 June, the latest figure available.

Incident Casal Palocco, Rome

Probably, since that date, the sad count has grown further. Half of the deceased people were driving a motorcycle, while sixteen pedestrians were run over and killed. The number of injured is also high, which currently stands at over 8,000, and there are also many pedestrians run over and killed on the road which, despite the campaigns on road safety and conscious driving, continue to increase: 307 deaths in 2022 , against 271 the previous year.

Salvini: “Exemplary punishments”

“We can also study, propose and approve a new one Traffic Laws, as we are doing, increasing education, controls and penalties, to protect and save lives on the road. But faced with a certain stupidity, which turns into tragedy, one can only stop. Hoping for exemplary punishments (also removing the social pages of those responsible), praying for those who are no longer there, embracing those who survived”. So the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini commented on the tragedy

Piantedosi: “Cultural action is needed”

“It is a very serious issue, a repressive issue intersects with those of prevention. We are also working on it with Minister Salvini and we believe, like other problems, that the prevention and repression action must be accompanied by a consistent action of a cultural and informative on the risks that certain behaviors run, “said the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, interviewed on Sky Tg24.