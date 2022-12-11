Home Sports Iran, protests against the regime: even the former footballer Azadani sentenced to death
Iran, protests against the regime: even the former footballer Azadani sentenced to death

Iran, protests against the regime: even the former footballer Azadani sentenced to death

Today the Ayatollahs’ regime leaked the news, but there is a general mobilization

The imminent execution scheduled for today of one of the young protesters sentenced in Iran for taking part in anti-regime protests did not take place. But the climate of terror is fueled in the country, with the diffusion of news of new death sentences: today the decision of the death penalty was leaked for the former footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, aged 26, and for the actor of the same age theater Hossein Mohammadi.

Both detained after being in demonstrations that swept across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, which occurred while under arrest in the moral police barracks for not wearing the hijab according to the rules. Amir and Hossein for the judges of the Islamic Republic are two traitors. Meanwhile, despite the ferocity of the authorities exhibited on December 8 with the hanging at dawn of the 23-year-old protester Mohsen Shekar, messages from activists and ordinary people are bouncing on social media with the request to have the arrested and convicted return home. The post by French actress Juliette Binoche begging to stop the execution of actor Hossein Mohammadi and other protesters has been re-launched thousands of times.

December 11 – 10.24pm

