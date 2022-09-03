The newly promoted Vallorco takes on the Rivarolese at home The Quincitava, on stage in Charvensod, will also be on the field

IVREA

The holidays are now a thing of the past and this Sunday, 4 September, we begin to get serious also in the Promotion, with the first round matches of the Italian Cup scheduled. Kick-off at 3 pm and immediately two very heartfelt Canavese derbies and the first time ever as regards clubs: Colleretto and Ivrea will face off in Group 10 in Issogne, while Vallorco-Rivarolese will be played in 11 at Carlin Bergoglio in Cuorgnè.

Starting from the first challenge, the one in the Aosta Valley, there are many former players on the pitch, all on the side of the pedanals: starting with the coach Luca Conta, continuing with the managers Alessandro Barcaro, Mimmo Cerbone and Gianfranco Milano and ending with a crowd of players : Luca and Davide Soster (the latter should not be part of the race for personal reasons), as well as Vitale, Amoruso, Su Sbenso, Barbagallo, Landorno, Valsecchi (at the time of Ivrea 1905), Gillio, Mantoan, Bono, Cirincione and Sartoretto. Another challenge between two Canavese teams is the upper Canavese one between Vallorco and Rivarolese. The former on duty are Rizzuto and D’Agostino in the Cuorgnate ranks. Colleretto-Ivrea and Vallorco-Rivarolese is also a challenge between newly promoted teams (who play at home) and formations that have already played in the Promotion for some years. Quincitava completes the picture of Canavese teams. The Nerostellata team of coach Marco Vernetti will start with a trip to the Aosta Valley to Guido Saba in Charvensod, to face the yellow and blue of Mr. Fermanelli, a team that has strengthened a lot compared to last season. Vernetti’s boys will have to pay the utmost attention, especially to the winger Cuneaz, a player taken from Aygreville in Excellence. For the return match, they will be played midweek Thursday 15 September, at 20.30 respectively at Giacomo Gaglione di Bollengo, the synthetic Grande Torino di Rivarolo and Cipriano di Quincinetto. –

loris ponsetto