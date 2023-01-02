Original title: It was revealed that the new shareholder of Shenhua has transferred 500 million funds into the club account and the official handover will begin today

After the successful relegation, the most important issue surrounding the Shanghai Shenhua team is the progress of the team’s stock improvement and how to solve the previous salary arrears problem. In this regard, Ji Yuyang, a senior media person, disclosed the situation:

Although there are still some details about the share reform that need to be confirmed and connected, after the new year, the handover of Shenhua’s new and old shareholders has begun to speed up. According to the plan, Gu Jiqing, who is about to become the new chairman of Shenhua Club after Jiushi became a shareholder, will formally meet with the team before the start of training at the Cambridge base this afternoon. .

The introduction of the new helm has already been introduced on Weibo a month ago, so I won’t repeat it here.

As early as last week, Gu Jiqing went to Haikou in a low-key manner, visited the team, and watched the match between Shenhua and Henan in the Super League. Today’s meeting is more formal.

Out of stability considerations, coupled with the recognition of the team’s performance in difficult times in the 2022 season, Jiushi has basically decided to continue to retain Wu Jingui’s head coach and continue to serve as Shenhua’s head coach in 2023.

Regarding the biggest remaining problem that needs to be solved in Shenhua’s shareholding reform, that is, the problem of wage arrears, it still needs the joint efforts of the new and old shareholders, and both parties need to have a sense of responsibility to let the team tide over the difficulties, so that it can be solved well! It is reported that Jiushi, as a new shareholder, has transferred 500 million funds into the club account, but the specific progress has yet to be officially confirmed.

In terms of players, the contract renewal of some players must be the first important task that the new management will face next. There are rumors that Qian Jiege has entered the Zhejiang team’s signing list. According to current understanding, he is indeed the most likely to leave the team among Shenhua’s main players this season. Let’s see if this matter may be reversed in the next few days.

In addition, the lawsuit between Shenhua and former coach Flores should not be taken lightly. According to FIFA regulations, if the wage arrears between Shenhua and him in this winter window is not resolved, it may lead to further additional penalties.

After the Kangqiao training this afternoon, the Shanghai Shenhua team will go to the Suzhou division to start preparing for the upcoming FA Cup match.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: