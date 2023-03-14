Of Monica Colombo

The decision of the assembly of the Serie A League: the two finalists of the Coppa Italia, the winner of the championship and the runner-up will participate

Hyear tried to immediately make the afternoon peppery by addressing the Casini president e all’ad Servant a series of rhetorical questions. “Do you get along? Can we continue to trust you? We are not advisers and we do not know what happened in last week’s meeting.’ Aurelio De Laurentiispresident of Naples, Joe Barone, general manager of Fiorentina, immediately silenced by the meeting and Casini postponed the matter to the end of the meeting, inviting the two managers to read the minutes. «A sterile meeting, in which little is decided. There is a lack of cohesion on everything and there has been a lot of quarrels» is the cross-section offered by the president of Salernitana, Danilo Iervolino who branded the rumor concerning the Lega’s intention to buy Sky as a «hoax», with the resources lent by one of the funds that have expressed interest in becoming a partner of the League. “There is nothing concrete,” declared Lorenzo Casini more diplomatically. “Maybe it’s someone’s wish. If the canal route were followed, the acquisition would go in that direction». De Siervo added: «First the teams must evaluate whether to be supported by funds or not».

Nine proposals have reached the clubs that have time until the next assembly on March 31 to study the folders. In return, the presidents accepted Riyadh’s proposal to play four editions of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia over the next six years. The novelty is that, on the Spanish model, we are starting to change the format, i.e. the final four starting as early as January next year. The participation of the first two classified in the championship and the finalists of the Coppa Italia will bring 23 million to the coffers of the League. At the same time, the formula is flexible. In other words, it will be possible to play the single final combined with a friendly, matches that will bring in 12 million instead. «The choice of the format can be questioned based on the number of international commitments of the teams» concluded De Siervo. See also Calzavara, Donadoni vivacity and grit, bad start