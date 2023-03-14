Home Sports Italian Super Cup 2024 with four teams in Saudi Arabia – breaking latest news
Sports

Italian Super Cup 2024 with four teams in Saudi Arabia – breaking latest news

by admin
Italian Super Cup 2024 with four teams in Saudi Arabia – breaking latest news
Of Monica Colombo

The decision of the assembly of the Serie A League: the two finalists of the Coppa Italia, the winner of the championship and the runner-up will participate

Hyear tried to immediately make the afternoon peppery by addressing the Casini president e all’ad Servant a series of rhetorical questions. “Do you get along? Can we continue to trust you? We are not advisers and we do not know what happened in last week’s meeting.’ Aurelio De Laurentiispresident of Naples, Joe Barone, general manager of Fiorentina, immediately silenced by the meeting and Casini postponed the matter to the end of the meeting, inviting the two managers to read the minutes. «A sterile meeting, in which little is decided. There is a lack of cohesion on everything and there has been a lot of quarrels» is the cross-section offered by the president of Salernitana, Danilo Iervolino who branded the rumor concerning the Lega’s intention to buy Sky as a «hoax», with the resources lent by one of the funds that have expressed interest in becoming a partner of the League. “There is nothing concrete,” declared Lorenzo Casini more diplomatically. “Maybe it’s someone’s wish. If the canal route were followed, the acquisition would go in that direction». De Siervo added: «First the teams must evaluate whether to be supported by funds or not».

Nine proposals have reached the clubs that have time until the next assembly on March 31 to study the folders. In return, the presidents accepted Riyadh’s proposal to play four editions of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia over the next six years. The novelty is that, on the Spanish model, we are starting to change the format, i.e. the final four starting as early as January next year. The participation of the first two classified in the championship and the finalists of the Coppa Italia will bring 23 million to the coffers of the League. At the same time, the formula is flexible. In other words, it will be possible to play the single final combined with a friendly, matches that will bring in 12 million instead. «The choice of the format can be questioned based on the number of international commitments of the teams» concluded De Siervo.

See also  Calzavara, Donadoni vivacity and grit, bad start

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 23:15)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Bucher wins competition in Edinburgh

ATP Indian Wells 2023, Sinner in the round...

Football: Milan-Salernitana 1-1 – Football

Lost by 4 points!The Lakers’ defense buried the...

Both Pilsen and Liberec can play decisive matches....

Emma Raducanu beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach...

Tennis: Alcaraz with a chance of number one

Dang Yifei won the right to challenge the...

World Baseball Classic highlights: United States vs. Canada

Austrian Pinkelnig won the Ski Jumping World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy