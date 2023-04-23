Home » James and Davis make LA fall in love, Memphis approaches badly
The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, put in an outstanding first quarter performance, snapping a 35-9 lead and wowing the crowd at the franchise’s first playoff sellout in a decade.

Despite Ja Morant’s best efforts, the Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t stop the Lakers, who won Game 3 111-101 to move up 2-1 in the series.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and 17 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 25, with a new chapter in the clash with Dillon Brooks that ends with the expulsion of the Memphis hound for a forbidden strike in the groin.

Morant had 45 points on his comeback, while also having 22 consecutive points in the fourth quarter. Despite him wearing a brace and padding on his hand, the Memphis star has regained his usual shape. He also had 13 assists and 9 rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 18 points for the Grizzlies.

