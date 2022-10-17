Home Sports Joha and Curry miss the Nets’ new season opener, Nash reveals the injury of the two jqknews
Original title: Josh and Curry missed the Nets’ new season opener, Nash revealed their injuries

On October 17, Beijing time, the Brooklyn Nets officially updated the team’s injury report. The team’s two scorers, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, will miss the season opener due to injuries.

Nets coach Nash talked about the recovery of the two in an interview. He said: “Joe Harris and Seth Curry have both successful ankle surgeries. But because the injured part is the ankle, the recovery process is relatively Difficult. This is something we expected and I wouldn’t be overly concerned about it.”

In addition, Nash also expressed the hope that the two players can participate in 5-on-5 training as soon as possible, and will examine whether they can play in the second regular season with the Raptors.

The Nets will play their first game of the new season at 7:30 am Beijing time on October 20th, and they will host the Pelicans at home.

Last season, Seth Curry played 19 games for the Nets, averaging 14.9 points and 2.6 assists per game; Joe Harris played 14 games for the team, averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

