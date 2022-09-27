Cycling

Osjek-Ludberg, first stage of the Tour of Croatia. Twenty-seven September 2022, a date he will never forget Jonathan Milan, who won the first stage of the Tour of Croatia with an hourly average of 43,500 after 235 km run in the rain, a short stage race that will end on Sunday and that sees the tapes starting also the winner of the Tour de France Vingegard and other big names like Geraint Thomas, who came within a minute of the big ones. It is the first victory of a professional road career for the Bahrain racer Victorious.

