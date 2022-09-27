Home Sports Jonathan Milan breaks the ice, his first professional victory arrives in Croatia
Sports

Jonathan Milan breaks the ice, his first professional victory arrives in Croatia

by admin
Jonathan Milan breaks the ice, his first professional victory arrives in Croatia

Cycling

Osjek-Ludberg, first stage of the Tour of Croatia. Twenty-seven September 2022, a date he will never forget Jonathan Milan, who won the first stage of the Tour of Croatia with an hourly average of 43,500 after 235 km run in the rain, a short stage race that will end on Sunday and that sees the tapes starting also the winner of the Tour de France Vingegard and other big names like Geraint Thomas, who came within a minute of the big ones. It is the first victory of a professional road career for the Bahrain racer Victorious.

02:03

See also  Cordiano, goodbye to Cortina Hafro. "Switzerland great opportunity"

You may also like

Insigne reacts to the evaluation on FIFA 23:...

Hollbacher snatches applause on the Castelletto track

Nations League, Italy: 6.5 million already in the...

Expo Inox enchants then trembles with seventh victory...

Paolo and Carlotta, two hearts without a hut:...

Women’s Basketball World Cup quarter-finals against the Chinese...

Cupra Padel Tour, Di Biagio: “Sooner or later...

Ioance, no Sarzi flaws, quality in midfield

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Japan Women’s Volleyball Team...

Inter-Roma, the odds: Nerazzurri favorites. Dybala is there,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy