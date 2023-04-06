Kane Williamson has hit 13 one-day international centuries

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson is likely to miss this year’s World Cup after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Williamson, 32, requires surgery on his right knee followed by a period of rehabilitation.

He sustained the injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in their win over Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League opener on Friday.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India begins in October.

New Zealand Cricket said “standard rehabilitation timelines” mean that Williamson is “unlikely to be fit and available for selection” for the tournament.

They added Williamson is likely to have surgery within the next three weeks.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that,” said Williamson.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Right-hander Williamson landed awkwardly after leaping to stop a six near the boundary and fell to the ground clutching his knee. He was subsequently replaced by Dasun Shanaka in the Titans squad.

Under Williamson, the Black Caps were beaten to the 2019 World Cup title by England in a super over after a thrilling final at Lord’s.

Williamson, who has led New Zealand in 87 of his 161 one-day international appearances, added he was “looking forward to doing what I can” to support the team “over the next few months”.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham is New Zealand’s vice-captain and led the side during the recent one-day series when Williamson has been rested.