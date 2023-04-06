An unknown woman stormed the Trump Tower in Chicago armed, which is why the SWAT unit had to respond!

My tramp in Chicago in the United States of America is currently locked due to a report that an unknown woman broke into it armed, reports “Independent”. SWAT units rushed to the scene and shut down the entire street.

The application arrived around 11:25 a.m. local time, which is why the Trump International Hotel and the Trump Tower were closed. Police sources told “The Chicago Sun Times” that it was an incident that had nothing to do with terrorism.

“SWAT units are on the scene. We believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public“, the Chicago Police Department said.

