Use of masks in airports and planes will no longer be mandatory

Use of masks in airports and planes will no longer be mandatory

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of today the biosecurity measures established for airports and aircraft are lifted due to the Covid 19 virus pandemic.

Among the measures that have been suspended is the mandatory use of face masks in airport terminals and inside aircraft. However, its use is recommended for people over 60 years of age with comorbidities or respiratory symptoms.

In addition, the request for a vaccination card and/or tests for Covid 19 for passengers entering the country is eliminated. This measure has been highly anticipated by travelers who have had to carry out these tests before traveling.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated the importance of continuing with hygiene and precautionary measures to prevent infections that continue to be reported.

“In accordance with Resolution #555 of April 5, 2023 of @MinSaludCol, as of today the biosecurity measures established for airports and aircraft regarding the Covid 19 virus pandemic are lifted,” said Civil Aeronautics .

