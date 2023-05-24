Home » Kovář, defender Sörensen, was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the first football league
Sports

Kovář, defender Sörensen, was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the first football league

by admin

Matěj Kovář from the team of recent champion Sparta was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the first league in a poll of the League Football Association. The Prague club also had the best defender in its center, who became the Danish stopper Asger Sörensen. The results were announced today by the LFA, which manages professional competitions in the Czech Republic. The main categories will be announced on Saturday, when the final round of the superstructure group for the title is scheduled.

