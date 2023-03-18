Hradec Králové lost both matches against Králové Pol in the league season, but a week ago in their hall they outclassed a significantly changed team of opponents in the semi-finals of the Federal Cup, and now they followed it up in Brno.

Not once did he let his opponents into the lead, the first point was mainly due to the author of 31 points, Pamela-Therese Effangová. Local Anežka Kopecká recorded a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Natálie Stoupalová and Nikolina Kneževičová contributed 17 points to Žabin’s victory, Elissa Cunane added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Chomutov already lost by 16 points in the first half (16:32), but gradually returned to the game. In the last part, he equalized and four and a half minutes before the end of the match, he took the lead for the first time after captain Michaela Krejzová’s three-pointer, which he did not relinquish.

In this season, even the third mutual match ended with the victory of the home team. Najai Wynnová-Pollardová was the best scorer in Chomutov with 17 points, Monika Satoranská added 11 points and rebounds, only ex-representative Kateřina Suchanová, the author of 19 points, scored in double figures in the Prague jersey.

The three-game winning streak will continue in the halls of the opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday.