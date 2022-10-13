Home Sports Lautaro’s great night: Inter have found their raging Bull




The Argentine, protagonist with a goal and an assist in the Camp Nou equalizer, interrupted the streak of 8 games without scoring: “Inter are back and what a joy my goal is. Now go on like this.”

At the Camp Nou, where he scored his first Champions League goal on 2 October 2019, Lautaro Martinez broke free after 8 matches without beating the opposing goalkeeper. On Calhanoglu’s throw, he scored an extraordinary goal with chest control, dribbling to Eric Garcia and a blow that, “kissed” both poles, slipped behind Ter Stegen. Toro also served the 3-2 assist to Gosens, a wonderful pass that seemed to have given Inzaghi success at the Camp Nou. Lewandowski ruined the party, but thanks to the Argentine, Inter are missing 3 points, on Wednesday 26th at San Siro against Viktoria Plzen, to fly to the second round of the Champions League. Just in the second round of last season, in the return match in Liverpool, Lautaro had scored the last time in Europe. In a magical night he erased a taboo that he was starting to weigh after he failed to score against Bayern, Viktoria and Barça in the first leg.

