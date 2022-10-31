On leaving the Federal Council, the president of Lazio spoke for a few minutes with the number one in The Hague. But no comments after Sarri’s outburst
The yellow that will cost the derby to Milinkovic Savic continues to be discussed. On leaving the Federal Council, Lazio president Claudio Lotito was stopped by journalists who asked him for a comment on the controversial decision of referee Manganiello, which infuriated Maurizio Sarri so much (“If I speak, they give me six months of disqualification”). The Biancoceleste number one preferred not to answer, limiting himself to a “forget it, let’s talk about something else”.
But that severe warning against Salernitana has an important weight. Lotito knows this, so when shortly after he saw the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange, just out of the FIGC headquarters, he joined him and stopped to talk to him for a few minutes. More than possible that Manganiello’s position was discussed.
October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 13:35)
