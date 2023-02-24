news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCE, FEBRUARY 24 – Marco Baroni’s Lecce is experiencing a happy moment. Last Sunday’s feat on the Atalanta field launched the Giallorossi towards quieter areas of the table. Tomorrow evening we return to play in front of the friendly public, with Via del Mare which will present the usual glance, against Sassuolo: it will be a very delicate challenge for the objective of salvation.



The Giallorossi coach describes the match against the black and greens like this: “Sassuolo has nothing to do with this ranking – admits Baroni. They spent 60 million in the summer, in the last few years they have scored many points by playing in the big leagues, and they have a club behind them They are well-trained and have a dribbling identity, with quality players in their ranks.” “We know this and for this very reason – he declares – it is necessary to test for further growth: there is a lot of talk about us, perhaps too much, but we have to respond on the field.



So a few words and work”.



With Di Francesco removed, out of action due to disqualification, the Giallorossi coach can count on the entire squad. “The team worked well during the week. Umtiti – he explains – is fully recovered after the absence in Bergamo and is available, as is Persson. I never look at away players, the calendar and the standings: we need to think exclusively of the present. Let them know where we intend to go , and we know how to get there, but always looking at the present”.



Finally, a thought on the umpteenth sold-out stadium in Via del Mare that is about to register: “I have always looked for the enthusiasm of the square – says Baroni, and I have always told the team the characteristics of our people, proud of their land and its origins”. “It’s something that can only please us, but at the same time it increases my sense of responsibility towards the fans who spend money to come and see us. And this is precisely my job: to remind the players – he concludes – of the efforts that does this territory”.



