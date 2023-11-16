Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team Clinches Nine Consecutive Victories and Honors Former Coach With Championship Ring

The Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team continues its domination in the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) with an impressive nine consecutive victories and remaining unbeaten in the season. In their recent game against the Tianjin Men’s Basketball Team, the Liaoning team emerged victorious with a score of 107:75, solidifying their position as the only team to win in the first stage of the season.

Before the game, the Liaoning team took the opportunity to honor former head coach Yang Ming and former assistant coach Wu Naiqun by awarding them the 2022-2023 season CBA championship rings. Yang Ming expressed his continued support for the Liaoning basketball team, wishing for more championship successes under the new coaching staff.

Despite the absence of key players Zhang Zhenlin and foreign aid Morand due to injuries, the Liaoning team displayed remarkable strength, securing a 32-point advantage over the Tianjin team. Six players from the Liaoning team scored in double figures, with Han Dejun leading the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and foreign aid Fogg contributing 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. On the other hand, only two players from the Tianjin team scored in double figures, with Li Rongpei scoring 26 points and foreign aid James scoring 25 points.

Speaking after the game, Liaoning team coach Hugo Lopez praised the team’s exceptional defensive performance in the second half and commended the players for their resilience in the face of challenges. Lopez expressed his delight with the team’s nine consecutive victories in the first stage, highlighting the players’ outstanding performance.

The Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team’s continued success and unbeaten record in the CBA season have solidified their position as a formidable force in the league, garnering respect and admiration from fans and competitors alike. Their exceptional performance has set a high standard for the remainder of the season, and fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling victories from the team.