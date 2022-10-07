Three points arrived with great difficulty, as expected, for the Calabrian technician. The goals of the former Roma, Justin Kluivert and the defender Diakhaby, at the second marking of the season, then sent off at the end of the match for protests

An invention by Edi Cavani and a brilliant touch by Justin Kluivert help Rino Gattuso to take three very heavy points. Valencia won 2-1 in Pamplona with Osasuna, making up their first away win since March 19 and going to sleep in fifth place, obviously with one more match than the others.

Father and son — Gattuso gave Kluivert his first jersey as a starter and the former Roma player in the 28th minute closed a great Valencia counterattack: ball stolen by Gayá, unloaded on Lino (his great game) who left the ball to Cavani: great conduction of the ‘Matador’ and vertical cut to the kiss for Kluivert, who with a touch underneath burned Sergio Herrera. For the first time in the history of Valencia father and son to score: Patrick scored his only goal in La Liga in his disappointing pass for Valencia to Zaragoza in January 2006, Justin quickly caught up with him.

Diakhaby pichichi — Osasuna had had a couple of chances before the goal and in the second half Aarrasate quickly made several changes, but in the 54th minute an incredible block by Unai García on Cavani offered Valencia a corner: incredible scrum and Diakhaby’s touch to the tip for the 2-0. The French defender with two goals is the ‘pichichi’ of Valencia, who in this Liga has scored 14 goals with 12 different players. See also Shengelia, Harrison & c. Serie A is full of big players

two missed penalties — A moment later a defensive error by Kluivert led to Guillamon’s penalty on Kike García. On the spot the ‘Chimy’ Ávila, who shot the ball well over the crossbar. And in the 70th minute it was Cavani (like Benzema last week, again against Sergio Herrera) who threw the penalty on the crossbar for Unai García’s foul on Samuel Lino, with the defender sent off.

three expulsions — Osasuna in 10, like Valencia in the final for a nonsense of Diakhaby who at 90 ‘already replaced and on the bench, he remedied the second yellow to protest. We leave you to imagine how Gattuso took it, two meters from his player. The grooming was epic. In the 94th minute the goal from Brasanac, turned with the right after a free-kick by Ruben García, then the third red of the evening shown to Ruben Peña, for a five-a-side football to Hugo Duro at a standstill. Nerves tense, and a fundamental victory for Valencia.

October 7 – 11:17 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

