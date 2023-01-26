Jeremy Lin, a well-known Chinese star, announced earlier that he officially joined Taiwan’s professional basketball team “Kaohsiung 17 Live Ironman”. Tens of thousands of people congratulated him on his personal Instagram. A new atmosphere.

Jeremy Lin’s career began in 2010 when he joined the Golden State Warriors as “the first Chinese-American player in the NBA”. At a disadvantage, he is the most watched superstar of the season. Jeremy Lin then played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and other NBA teams, and also officially played in the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) in 2019-20 , joined China‘s Shougang basketball team with an annual salary of three million U.S. dollars and became one of the team’s most popular stars; and after the early termination of the contract with Guangzhou Long-Lions last year, Jeremy Lin’s future trends have always attracted everyone’s curiosity. Finally announced his entry into the P. LEAGUE+ professional basketball league, and will represent the Kaohsiung 17 live broadcast of the Iron Man game as soon as February, which is bound to set off a new wave of basketball fanfare.

In this regard, the Kaohsiung 17 Live Ironman official press release stated: “Many Taiwanese teams have sought Jeremy Lin to join, and they will choose to join the Kaohsiung 17 Live Ironman. The promotion of the Great Southern Project hopes to help the Iron Man. Jeremy Lin’s joining has become an important role in balancing the basketball between the north and the south, and it will also give the Iron Man the strongest shot in the arm.”