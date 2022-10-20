On the evening of October 19, Beijing time, Liaoning men’s basketball center Liu Yanyu updated his social media, saying that the injury was not serious, thank you for your concern, and thank Jordan Bell for calling for help in time.

“I’m no longer in serious trouble, and everyone is worried. I will actively recover and strive to return to the stadium as soon as possible. Thank you to all the fans for their concern and prayers for me, and to the coaching staff and brothers for discovering the situation at the first time and surrounding them to help. I, let everyone worry!” Liu Yanyu said on Weibo, “In addition, I would like to thank the Guangzhou team Jordan Bell for calling for help in time, thank everyone who cares about me, thank you everyone!”

There was still more than 1 minute left in the first quarter of yesterday’s game. After receiving the ball, Liu Yanyu dribbled the ball directly to the basket, and flew directly towards Jordan Bell to dunk. As a result, the two sides collided in the air and both fell to the ground. Liu Yanyu’s side directly After the buttocks hit the ground, the back of the head also hit the floor heavily.

Liu Yanyu lost consciousness for a while. Captain Han Dejun rushed into the court with a first aid kit. Many players dared not look directly and prayed for Liu Yanyu. Jordan Bell even got down on one knee and bullied him, almost crying anxiously.

Fortunately, Liu Yanyu was taken to the local hospital by ambulance by the field emergency medical staff, and was initially diagnosed with a concussion after the hospital inspection.

Original title: Liu Yanyu’s injury is no longer serious: thank you for your concern and Bell for calling for help in time

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin