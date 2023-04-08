Original title: Liu Zeyi was elected as the most improved player in the regular season, averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game

On April 8, the CBA officially announced the most improved player in the regular season of the 2022-2023 CBA League, Zhejiang Chouzhou team Liu Zeyi was elected.

The CBA official wrote: “From averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 19.2 minutes per game last season, to 24 starts in 32 games this season, averaging 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game, @刘泽一_10 Completed the magnificent transformation and became the backbone of @浙江洪州球球球球会! Congratulations to Liu Zeyi for being elected the most improved player in the regular season of the 2022-2023 CBA League!”

There are 12 candidates for the most improved player award. Liu Zeyi finally scored 501 points, including 76 votes for the first vote (5 points), 34 votes for the second vote (3 points), and 34 votes for the third vote (1 point). 19 votes. Zhang Ning (Shanxi Fenjiu Co., Ltd.) and Li Yiyang (Fujian Xunxing Co., Ltd.) ranked second and third with 434 points and 97 points.

Most Improved Player Selection Method:

1. Candidacy:

(1) Domestic players who have participated in more than 28 games in the regular season this season and have played in the previous regular season can participate in the selection;

(2) The top 12 players in the difference between the individual performance evaluation index score and the highest increase in the previous season.

2. candidate:

Liu Zeyi (Gold Rent in Chouzhou, Zhejiang, the progress value of the evaluation value: 7.01)

Zhang Ning (Shanxi Fenjiu Co., Ltd., the improvement value of the evaluation value: 4.56)

Li Yiyang (Fujian Xunxing Co., Ltd., the improvement value of the evaluation value: 4.04)

Zhao Jiayi (Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Products, the improvement value of the evaluation value: 3.97)

Sun Haoqin (Shenzhen Marco Polo, performance evaluation value improvement value: 3.37)

Ji Zhuo (Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Products, the improvement value of the evaluation value: 2.99)

Wang Huadong (Fujian Xunxing Co., Ltd., the improvement value of the evaluation value: 2.7)

Zuo Zhennian (Sichuan Jinrong Industry, the improvement value of the evaluation value: 2.27)

Yan Shi (Suzhou Kendia, performance evaluation value improvement value: 2.25)

Li Yanzhe (Guangzhou Longshi, performance evaluation value improvement value: 2.25)

Wang Ruize (Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Products, the improvement value of the evaluation value: 2.05)

Yuan Tangwen (Sichuan Jinrong Industry, the improvement value of the evaluation value: 1.94)

3. Selection and Scoring Method:

The judges select 3 people from the candidate list and sort them according to the first choice, second choice, and third choice to complete the voting. The first choice player gets 5 points, the second choice player gets 3 points, and the third choice player gets 1 point. CBA will count the total scores of all candidate players based on the votes of all judges, and the player with the highest total score will be selected.

In the event of a tie, it will be decided according to the number of votes for the first choice, and so on. If the number of votes for the first, second and third choices are all the same, it will be determined according to the player's performance quality added value index score, and the player with the highest performance quality added value index score will be selected.

