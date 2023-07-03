Home » Liverpool bought the Hungarian captain for 1.6 billion crowns
Liverpool bought the Hungarian captain for 1.6 billion crowns

“It’s a club with history, good players and a good coach. Everything is great here. It’s perfect for me to take the next step in a club like this,” said Szoboszlai, who spent two and a half years in Leipzig and helped them win the German Cup twice. Before that, he won four Austrian titles with Salzburg.

“He is still a young player. We will not put any pressure on him. He still has a long way to go, so we need to be patient and give him time to develop his talent with us,” said Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, who wants to next season to correct this year’s fifth place in the Premier League.

Another midfielder, Argentine world champion Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, has already arrived at Anfield for 55 million pounds (1.5 billion crowns).

Leipzig lost their second leg in a short time after French striker Christopher Nkunku left for Chelsea.

