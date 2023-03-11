Home Sports “Love Chengdu and welcome the Universiade”!More than 1,400 people signed up for the employee sports meeting in Jinjiang District|Sports|Aerobics_Sina Technology_Sina.com
The return of spring to Bashu warms people’s hearts, and peaches and plums bloom in beauty. In this season full of vigor and rhythm, today (10th), the opening ceremony and aerobics competition of the 2023 “Jingong Cup” staff comprehensive sports meeting of “Love Chengdu and Welcome the Universiade” in Jinjiang District, Chengdu was successfully held in Shuijingfang Jinjiang Sports Park held. A total of more than 300 people from 52 participating unit leaders and 27 employee aerobics members participated in the event.

▲Aerobics competition picture according to Jinjiang District Federation of Trade Unions

The opening ceremony of the sports meeting was lively and solemn. Red Star News reporters saw at the scene that the 27 teams participating in the aerobics competition showed a super high level of sports and the beauty of sports and fitness in the cheerful music. It is understood that the “Jingong Cup” staff comprehensive sports meeting has 3 team events of basketball, aerobics, and air volleyball, and 2 individual events of table tennis and badminton. A total of nearly 1,400 people from various government agencies, enterprises and institutions in the region signed up for the competition.

In 2023, the 31st Summer Universiade will be held in Chengdu. The Mengzhuiwan Swimming Pool located in Jinjiang District and Chengdu Shooting and Archery Sports School will serve as swimming and water polo training venues and shooting competition venues for this Universiade respectively, welcoming people from all over the world. college students.

“In order to create a good atmosphere of ‘being a good host to welcome the Universiade’, the Jinjiang District Federation of Trade Unions took this opportunity to vigorously carry out various cultural and sports activities in the trade union system of the district, fully demonstrating the good spirit of the workers to support and serve the Universiade Style.” The person in charge of the Jinjiang District Federation of Trade Unions introduced.

Red Star News reporter Wu Huayu

Edit Yu Mange


