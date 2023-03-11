Home Health The yellow of the 40-year-old found dead at home in Modena, the body still tied up: the hypothesis of the erotic game gone wrong
A man in his forties, originally from Bazzano (Bologna), was found lifeless this afternoon, March 10, in a house in Casinalbo, in the province of Formigine (Modena). To make the tragic discovery was the sister, around 2 pm, that she would have been alarmed by not having any more news of her brother. The latter, who worked at a job consultancy agency a Modena, he hadn’t answered the phone for hours, according to initial information. There are several hypotheses under investigation by the investigators. Among these also that of a erotic game that would end badly. Hypothesis raised because at the time of discovery, the body was tied up with rope. At the moment, however, investigators are not ruling out any leads, including that of murder, and investigations are underway. The carabinieri of the investigative unit, the coroner and the prosecutor on duty who are at work in an attempt to outline the exact dynamics of the facts, starting from the last contacts made by the forty-year-old, intervened on the spot.

