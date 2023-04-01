The story of Antonio begins with a big dream: to become a football commentator. Driven by an insatiable passion and a great love for his Juventus, he flies with his imagination and continuously trains his desires. And wishes like Antonio’s are at the heart of the Mission of Make-A-Wish Italiathe non-profit organization based in Genoa that makes the wishes of children and young people suffering from serious illnesses come true.

Still, as family and friends know him, he is a 12-year-old boy from Cagliari with Jeune’s syndrome, an extremely disabling pathology of which little is known yet: despite the difficulties, Etto has no sadness in his eyes and does not let himself be discouraged. In the meeting with the Make-A-Wish volunteers, his generosity, his enormous enthusiasm and the big smiles he knows how to give to others are immediately evident: and it is precisely in the beauty of his smile that his dream stands out, the one that sees projected in the role of commentator. Etto is very ready, after having tried and tried again, and can already imagine himself watching and commenting on Juventus. Starting from this first moment, the non-profit organization kicks off a highly planned journey, organized with care and complementary to the therapies, which will accompany Etto to cultivate his dream and make it grow. Before realizing his dream, in fact, Etto will fully live the MAW Leaguea real academy set up by the Association, a path born with the aim of accompanying children to the realization of their desire through a series of activities related to the theme of desire and which is able to give added value thanks to sharing with other children who, like Etto, are waiting to fulfill their wish alongside Make-A-Wish.

And this path will culminate in something indescribable: from the arrival from Sardinia to Milan, where he will stay at the NH Hotel, and the longed-for stop in the studios of Sky Sportwhere he will get to know the team and the one who will support him, Andrew Marinozzi, one of Sky’s best commentators. The match that is about to take place is Juventus-Nantes, the coveted Europa League competition. Antonio is excited and enthusiastic, but immediately demonstrates that he is at ease with him, with the microphone in front of the screen, ready not to lose a minute of the match. The thrill of commenting on the match like a professional is followed by another surprise for him: the meeting with Beppe Bergomi and Alessandro Del Piero, two iconic faces of the world of football. His eyes speak and tell much more than he can tell.

As Etto’s mother tells us«A dream is like a goal that you think you can reach: so you focus on things that aren’t hospitals, illness, not what you’ve been denied but what you can have». In fact, the importance of a wish fulfilled does not end with lived experience alone: ​​the whole journey, from the moment in which the dream is expressed to the fateful day in which it is realized, restores a precious normality to children like Etto, gives them another look towards the future, a greater and renewed strength to leave the disease behind. This is why the work of Make-A-Wish Italia is essential for all children and young people who are waiting to see their wishes come true: since it was founded in 2004, the Association has already made more than 2,600 wishes come true, changing made life for them all.

«Antonio will never forget this experience for the rest of his life, says the father. For this, thanks go to the important work of Make-A-Wish Italia». That “first commentary”, as stated in the certificate received from Etto at the end of the wonderful experience, will be the first of many other commentary.