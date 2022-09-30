Original title: Make progress in doubt and face every difficulty calmly——Interview with women’s volleyball player Wang Yunliang

In the Women’s Volleyball World Championships on the 28th, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team in straight sets. In the player channel after the game, the main attack Wang Yunwei received a wave of praise from his teammates.

“‘Dawang’ you played very well today! Special score!”

“Really? I don’t even remember how many points I scored today, are you in double figures?”

“Go up! Go in double figures after the first two rounds.”

“That’s fine.”

In the whole game, Wang Yunxiang scored 11 points, which is her third consecutive World Championship group stage to achieve the same score. These included the key two points in the final stage of the first game. At that time, the two teams were tied at 26. The Japanese team had saved three game points in a row. A strong smash by Wang Yunli won the fourth game point for the Chinese team. She used another key block to win the game hard for the Chinese team.

“My requirement for myself is that I must dare to attack, I must play my due level, and I must not be afraid of my hands and feet, and play the main attack, that is, to stand up when the team is in difficulties.” Wang Yunhui accepted Xinhua after the game. The reporter said in an interview.

In the current women’s volleyball team, due to the absence of players such as Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning, Li Yingying is undoubtedly the first candidate for the main offensive position. And who to partner with her on the court has become a problem.

Wang Yunxiang is not a choice that is recognized by everyone. After all, in the Women’s Volleyball World League in June and July, the 26-year-old main attacker did not show a convincing performance. In the 1:3 loss to Japan, Wang Yunwei only scored 5 points. Throughout the tournament, she played in 10 games and only scored 53 points in total.

Therefore, when the Chinese Volleyball Association announced the final list of 14 Chinese women’s volleyball players in this World Championships, there were some discussions and doubts about whether she could take on the important role of Li Yingying’s opposite corner.

But as the game started, Wang Yunwei’s performance was eye-catching.

In the first two games against Argentina and Colombia, Wang Yunxiang scored 11 points respectively, although some people think that the data is not convincing because the opponent is too weak. But in this game against the world‘s seventh Japanese team, Wang Yunxiang scored 11 points again, and he withstood the pressure at a critical moment, becoming the player who can “drop points”.

“My own performance in the World League is not very ideal, but it is a very valuable experience accumulation for me, and it is also with the accumulation of experience that I can play in the World Championships. No matter how my technical performance is, my mentality is at least stable. I can face every difficulty calmly.” Wang Yunxiang said.

“I am very grateful to the coach and all my teammates. They patiently reminded me when I was not playing well, they have been teaching me and catching me. The reason why I can play at the level I should be today is also what everyone gave me. help.”

Head coach Cai Bin also recognized Wang Yunli’s progress after the game.

“After the end of the World League, we focused on solving the problem of Li Yingying’s diagonal attack. After a month and a half, we took a hard look.” Cai Bin said, “Wang Yunliu has made rapid progress.”

After winning three consecutive victories, it is no longer a problem for the Chinese team to qualify for the first stage of the group stage, and then there are games with the Czech team and Brazil. As the head coach Cai Bin said, the long schedule has just begun, and the tough battles will only increase.

For Wang Yunliang, her performance in the first few games has helped her build up a certain confidence, which will also help her to unload her burden in the following games and strive for better performance. (Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yazhuo and Liu Yang)