Manchester United produced a memorable second-half comeback to reach the Europa League last 16 and knock out Barcelona in the process.
Brazilian duo Fred and Antony, who came on as a half-time substitute, both drilled home low first-time shots in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.
It was a victory that looked so unlikely at half-time as Barcelona led thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s 18th-minute penalty after Bruno Fernandes’ needless foul on Alejandro Balde.
But Antony’s arrival for struggling forward Wout Weghost changed the course of the tie as it injected more pace into United’s attacks, which the La Liga leaders failed to deal with.
Erik ten Hag’s side now move on to Wembley, where they will look to collect their first silverware since 2017 when they face Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.
For Barcelona, it was the first time they have been eliminated from European competition without reaching the last 16 since 1985, which is not quite what president Joan Laporta had in mind when he pulled all those economic levers last year.
Fred the red menace
Fred has had plenty of detractors since his £47m move to United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.
The chances are if Christian Eriksen had not been ruled out until the end of April through injury, he wouldn’t even have started this game.
Yet, as Ten Hag has admitted, anyone capable of playing regularly for Brazil has to be a good player and this was one of those occasions when he proved it.
Fred’s goal was an excellent effort as he moved into space on the edge of the area, unseen by Barca’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who United spent so long trying to sign in the summer.
When De Jong did come across to pressure his opponent after Fernandes had played a superb through ball, he was too late to prevent Fred drilling home the equaliser.
The goal transformed the contest. Fred then used his energy to break down Barcelona counter attacks, make surging runs that unsettled the visitors and even did the simple passing right, which he quite often gets wrong.
Fred also followed up Alejandro Garnacho in having a shot blocked before a third effort from Antony brought their second goal and allowed United to join Arsenal in the last-16 draw.
Whoever they get, the first leg will be at home on 9 March.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Rating range key = Give it up = Pure perfection
Manchester United
-
Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
-
Squad number21Player nameAntony
-
Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
-
Squad number49Player namegarnacho
Barcelona
-
Squad number1Player nameter Stegen
-
Squad number23Player nameKoundé
-
Squad number4Player nameAraújo
-
Squad number15Player nameChristensen
-
Squad number28Player nameBucket
-
Squad number19Player nameKessie
-
Squad number5Player nameBusquets
-
Squad number21Player nameF Young
-
Squad number22Player nameRaphinha
-
Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
-
Squad number20Player nameRoberto
-
Squad number10Player nameAnsu Fati
-
Squad number11Player nameF Torres
-
Squad number17Player nameAlonso
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1by Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forSharingat 67′minutes
- 19Early
- 6Lee Martinez
- 23Shaw
- 17Fred
- 18casemiroBooked at 86mins
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 60mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forgarnachoat 67′minutesBooked at 78mins
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMcTominayat 88′minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forAntonyat 45′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 15Sabitzer
- 20Sharing
- 21Antony
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 36Field
- 39McTominay
- 49garnacho
- 73Mainoo
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoSubstituted forAlonsoat 82′minutes
- 15Christensen
- 28Bucket
- 19KessieBooked at 60mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 83mins
- 21F Young
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 75′minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 71mins
- 20RobertoSubstituted forF Torresat 70′minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Married
- 32Torre
- 36hold
Live Text
-
Match ends, Manchester United 2, Barcelona 1.
-
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Barcelona 1.
-
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
-
Hand ball by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
-
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United).
-
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
-
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcus Rashford.
-
Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
-
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
-
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Ronald Araújo.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).