Martina Navratilova disease: throat and breast cancer in the initial stage
Sports

by admin
Martina Navratilova is battling cancer today: she was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. Here’s what she said about her illness

Lorenzo Franculli

Martina Navratilova, 18 grand slams, was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The 66-year-old tennis player from the Czech Republic who is a naturalized American confessed it to The Times. The two forms of cancer were diagnosed in November 2022 after she was found to have an enlarged lymph node in her neck. “It’s a serious double blow, but still solvable – said the former champion -. I hope for a favorable outcome. It will be painful, but I will fight with all my strength”. Navratilova 13 years ago had already defeated breast cancer after undergoing a course of radiotherapy.

For Martina Navratilova early stage cancer

A spokeswoman then added that “both cancers are in the early stage, in the first stage, the prognosis is good and Martina will start treatment this month. The type of cancer is HPV and this form of cancer responds very well to treatment “Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. And when the lymph node didn’t shrink, a biopsy was done and the results showed early stage throat cancer.” Navratilova, who has won Wimbledon nine times, will therefore not travel to the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she was supposed to work as a television pundit..

