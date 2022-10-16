Home Sports Mbappé surprise: “Never said I want to leave. I’ll stay in Paris”
Mbappé surprise: "Never said I want to leave. I'll stay in Paris"

Mbappé surprise: “Never said I want to leave. I’ll stay in Paris”

A few days after the shocking news, which cast doubt on the stay after January, the PSG ace surprisingly: “” I’m really happy here “

All very clear. Without interpretation. And it’s a big surprise for everyone. “Here in Paris I am really happy, and I never asked to be sold in January. The rumors of these days are all made up.” So said Kylian Mbappé, in the mixed zone at the Parco dei Principi after the PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille (Neymar’s goal), who launched the capital’s team at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. that circulate don’t interest me “, said the Frenchman who in recent days was indicated as a safe starter with direction Madrid (side Real) or Liverpool, during the next winter market window.

“All false”

“I am absolutely not angry with my current club, and I have never asked to leave – he reiterated – and it is completely false that I want to leave in January. This story came up during the matches against Benfica, but I don’t know how it could have happened. I too was surprised but it’s all made up ”. End of the story.

