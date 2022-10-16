All very clear. Without interpretation. And it’s a big surprise for everyone. “Here in Paris I am really happy, and I never asked to be sold in January. The rumors of these days are all made up.” So said Kylian Mbappé, in the mixed zone at the Parco dei Principi after the PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille (Neymar’s goal), who launched the capital’s team at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. that circulate don’t interest me “, said the Frenchman who in recent days was indicated as a safe starter with direction Madrid (side Real) or Liverpool, during the next winter market window.