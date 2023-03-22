(LaPresse) Lionel Messi goes to dinner in a restaurant in Buenos Aires and chaos breaks out. The news spread and hundreds of fans gathered in front of the club, in the Palermo district, to see the Argentina captain lead the Albiceleste to victory in the World Cup in Qatar. La Pulce therefore had to leave the restaurant, escorted by security men, while the fans tried to hug him. Messi, who seemed smiling and not annoyed anyway, was finally made to get into a car. (LaPresse)