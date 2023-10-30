Mexican Teams Face Tough Challenges in Semifinals of Pan American Tournament

Chain: ‘When there is frustration it is easy to want to solve it in another way’

The strategist of the Mexican Under-23 National Team, Ricardo Cadena, recently addressed the altercation between Mexico and Uruguay during the Pan American Tournament of Football in Santiago de Chile 2023. In his statement, Cadena acknowledged that frustration can lead to the temptation of finding alternative solutions.

The Mexican women’s team has emerged as the favorite to fight for the gold medal, having reached the semifinals undefeated. On the other hand, the men’s team faced complications in accessing the fight for the medals.

The rivals of the Mexican teams in the tournament are Brazil and Argentina in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Mexico’s men’s U-23 team had a challenging journey in qualifying for the semifinals. Losing their first match against Chile and only managing a draw with the Dominican Republic, they had to secure a victory against Uruguay to advance. Fortunately, Ricardo Cadena’s team emerged victorious and secured a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Mexico women’s team displayed their dominance in the Pan-American tournament by securing three consecutive victories over Jamaica, Chile (the host country), and Paraguay. As a result, they comfortably advanced to the next round as group winners.

In the upcoming semifinals, the Mexican men’s team will face Brazil, while the women’s team will play against Argentina for a spot in the final of the Pan American Games.

Ricardo Cadena’s Mexican team now faces the challenge of taking on Brazil in the prelude to the final. Brazil has also been in great form, winning all their matches and establishing themselves as one of the tournament favorites.

For the Mexican women’s team, led by Spanish coach Pedro López, their semifinal opponent will be Argentina. Argentina’s journey has included a draw with Costa Rica, victory over Bolivia, and a loss to the United States.

Despite their qualification for the semifinals, Mexico’s men’s team has been experiencing a lack of forcefulness. They have been unable to score in the group stage, with their only goal against Uruguay being an own goal. Fidel Ambriz also missed a penalty against Uruguay. Ricardo Cadena’s team had to await the outcome of the Chile match to avoid elimination in the first round.

In contrast, the Mexican women’s team has been impressive throughout the tournament, defeating their opponents in the first round and scoring a total of 12 goals. Their main competition appears to be the United States, and a potential encounter in the final looms.

The Mexican teams, under the guidance of Ricardo Cadena and Pedro López, have had differing fortunes in the tournament so far. As they prepare for the crucial semifinal matches, Mexico’s hopes of securing medals rest on the performances of both teams.

