Home Sports Milan, Calabria, social message to the fans: “Angry and disappointed”
Sports

Milan, Calabria, social message to the fans: “Angry and disappointed”

by admin
Milan, Calabria, social message to the fans: “Angry and disappointed”

The AC Milan captain wrote on social media after the draw with Roma: “We deserved the victory, we didn’t succeed due to details that we have already analyzed and that we will improve”

The anger over the two points thrown away by Milan against Roma in the final minutes is not just that of the fans. Even the players inevitably left a bad taste in the mouth. As evidenced by the message via social media published by Davide Calabria.

“Angry and disappointed with the final result. In an increasingly media-driven historical moment, where problems necessarily have to be created, I always like to look at reality – writes the Rossoneri captain -. We undoubtedly deserved the victory, we failed by some details that we have already analyzed and that we will improve, but we don’t think it’s all wasted in the slightest. The road is uphill but this team is not afraid of big challenges. We have always shown it, compacting even more and coming out at our best, in the most delicate, together.

It will be an even more difficult and exciting championship, we can’t wait to take the field to continue our journey as best as possible. We will give everything we can, as always, to get to compete where this team belongs. Head held high and full speed ahead, today even more Forza Milan”. The chance for redemption already on Wednesday evening at the San Siro with Turin, and in the league on Saturday at 6pm at Lecce’s home.

See also  Varzi in difficulty with the big names has only beaten Verbano

January 9 – 21:35

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Verona-Cremonese: brace from Lazovic –

Hamilton golden heart, a console for his brother...

Farewell to Vialli, the memory of Beppe Dossena:...

From his debut at 16 to successes with...

Cpa, the elections for Bugno’s successor will be...

Rome, Villar says goodbye to Sampdoria and returns...

Australian Open qualifiers, Arnaldi, Darderi and Mager ahead

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Totti, difficult start to 2023 between divorce with...

Pastore, new adventure in the Middle East: passed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy