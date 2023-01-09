The AC Milan captain wrote on social media after the draw with Roma: “We deserved the victory, we didn’t succeed due to details that we have already analyzed and that we will improve”

The anger over the two points thrown away by Milan against Roma in the final minutes is not just that of the fans. Even the players inevitably left a bad taste in the mouth. As evidenced by the message via social media published by Davide Calabria.

“Angry and disappointed with the final result. In an increasingly media-driven historical moment, where problems necessarily have to be created, I always like to look at reality – writes the Rossoneri captain -. We undoubtedly deserved the victory, we failed by some details that we have already analyzed and that we will improve, but we don’t think it’s all wasted in the slightest. The road is uphill but this team is not afraid of big challenges. We have always shown it, compacting even more and coming out at our best, in the most delicate, together.

It will be an even more difficult and exciting championship, we can’t wait to take the field to continue our journey as best as possible. We will give everything we can, as always, to get to compete where this team belongs. Head held high and full speed ahead, today even more Forza Milan”. The chance for redemption already on Wednesday evening at the San Siro with Turin, and in the league on Saturday at 6pm at Lecce’s home. See also Varzi in difficulty with the big names has only beaten Verbano

January 9 – 21:35

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

