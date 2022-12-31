Home Sports Milan, Hernandez and Giroud embrace Milanello again. It’s a race against time for Salernitana
Sports

Milan, Hernandez and Giroud embrace Milanello again. It’s a race against time for Salernitana

by admin
Milan, Hernandez and Giroud embrace Milanello again. It’s a race against time for Salernitana

The French are back from their post-World Cup holidays. Today they will train alone, while the team plays against PSV. From 1 January Pioli will have to understand if they will be ready from the first minute for the Arechi match

Milan embraces the two Frenchmen again. Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez have returned to Milanello after a few days of vacation after the World Cup. The two, with the first team in the Netherlands for the last friendly against PSV, have begun their personalized work programme. After losing the final against Argentina, the full-back and forward will focus on the championship. On 4 January, after a month and a half break, the Rossoneri will resume Serie A against Salernitana (on the pitch at the Arechi at 12.30). The objective of both – and of course Pioli – is to be able to take the field from the 1′ and start the comeback operation.

Shooting

From today the race against time begins to understand if they can be deployed against the grenades. Giroud and Theo want to be there, resume immediately, cancel the final lost against the Messi gang and resume the pursuit of Napoli. Olivier, who has become France’s all-time leading goalscorer, wants to pick up where he left off. So far he has scored 14 goals in 27 season games. He comes from the four slaps given at the World Cup against Australia (2), Poland and England. At stake is also the renewal for another year. The top Rossoneri should meet the agent in the next few days. Theo, on the other hand, is ready to take back the left wing. Pioli, meanwhile, is already thinking about possible alternatives. In case the two Frenchmen do not have to recover in time, Dest is ready on the left and one between Rebic and De Ketelaere in front. Prevention.

See also  Milan, Leao and the renewal: Chelsea, Sporting, the negotiation

December 30, 2022 (change December 30, 2022 | 19:43)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

At the Dakar 2023 with a 1986 Pegasus...

“Que Mirà Bobo?”: Gran Maestro plays with Messi’s...

Wanda Nara: “With Icardi it’s over for some...

The football king once hated the nickname Pele...

From Georgia – Condom products with the image...

Juve, the program from Chiesa: two tastings with...

Baseball, danger averted: the Italian champions of San...

De Paul denounces his ex-wife, here are her...

Bayern fans to De Ligt: “Please Matthijs don’t...

Basketball, Serie A. Reggio Emilia beats Pesaro after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy