Milan embraces the two Frenchmen again. Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez have returned to Milanello after a few days of vacation after the World Cup. The two, with the first team in the Netherlands for the last friendly against PSV, have begun their personalized work programme. After losing the final against Argentina, the full-back and forward will focus on the championship. On 4 January, after a month and a half break, the Rossoneri will resume Serie A against Salernitana (on the pitch at the Arechi at 12.30). The objective of both – and of course Pioli – is to be able to take the field from the 1′ and start the comeback operation.

From today the race against time begins to understand if they can be deployed against the grenades. Giroud and Theo want to be there, resume immediately, cancel the final lost against the Messi gang and resume the pursuit of Napoli. Olivier, who has become France’s all-time leading goalscorer, wants to pick up where he left off. So far he has scored 14 goals in 27 season games. He comes from the four slaps given at the World Cup against Australia (2), Poland and England. At stake is also the renewal for another year. The top Rossoneri should meet the agent in the next few days. Theo, on the other hand, is ready to take back the left wing. Pioli, meanwhile, is already thinking about possible alternatives. In case the two Frenchmen do not have to recover in time, Dest is ready on the left and one between Rebic and De Ketelaere in front. Prevention.