The words of coach Lele Molin after the sprint defeat of Dolomiti Energia Trento against Hamburg:

«Congratulations to Hamburg for the victory and for qualifying for the round of 16 of the EuroCup, the goal offered by today’s game: I have little to reproach my team with, they played with pride and were able to compete until the last moment. The game was mainly decided by Hamburg’s rebounding dominance, 24 offensive carom caught is a huge number, which gave the bosses a large number of shots. We played a pretty good game, with discipline in attack and consistency in defense undermined only by those too many attacking rebounds allowed».