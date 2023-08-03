MotoGp, live conference from Gp Silverstone (Great Britain) 2023

The World Championship is ready to restart its engines after the long summer break: today is the day of the riders’ conference at Silverstone (LIVE on Sky Sport MotoGP from 6pm). In the paddock, the market is holding the court, after the announcement of Alex Rins in place of Franco Morbidelli in Yamaha starting from 2024. “I didn’t deserve this situation”, the words ofmorbido to Sky. Marc Marquez dismisses rumors about the future: “I’m working for Honda, I have a contract”

THE SILVERSTONE TV GUIDE – DRIVERS MARKET, THE SCENARIOS

As Quarterly on the development of the M1: “We won’t have big changes in this second part of the season. But we have to work hard for 2024. Has Yamaha kept the promises made during the renewal? Not for nowI was already expecting a turning point from this 2023. Let’s see next year’s bike: words are one thing, then facts count…”. THE FULL INTERVIEW“,”postId”:”32aa2537-d9bf-49a6-9cf6-ca123b45788c”},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:40:00.336Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:40:00+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”853231″,”videoPageUrl”:” “Futuro? Ho contratto con Honda””,”content”:”

Marc Marquez thus dismisses the rumors about the future and a possible early farewell from Honda: “I have a contract and I’m working for them”. THE INTERVIEW WITH SKY

“,”postId”:”c11053a0-05fe-4f2f-be63-fff003538438″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:35:00.478Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:35:00+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”853210″,”videoPageUrl”:””},”altBackground”:true,”title”:”Bagnaia: “Limite pressione gomme pericoloso””,”content”:”

The other regulatory novelty concerns theintroduction of the tire pressure monitoring system. Theme on which he focused thus I’m sorry Bagnaia to Sky Sport: “Dangerous, so you risk falling”. HER WORDS

“,”postId”:”adfb0670-d405-49ea-812b-2498b4857348″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:30:00.102Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:30:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Important regulatory news: from this weekend it will only be Free practice 2 on Friday afternoon to determine the top 10 riders entering Q2 of qualifying, while FP1 and FP3 will be used by riders and teams to improve the setting with the bike. THE NEW FORMAT

“,”postId”:”2024b727-227e-4361-977b-ac1a9e3501a2″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:25:00.111Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:25:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Il Honda factory team will get back Joan Mir e Marc Marquezwho had missed the Sunday race in Assen before the break (Mir returns after 3 missed GPs in a row). THE WORDS OF THE TWO

“,”postId”:”9632e234-6428-407d-8476-93a5a3e02a6f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:15:00.231Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:15:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

The season will in fact begin at Silverstone for some riders who, due to various injuries, have not yet been able to find continuity. From Bastianini a Pol Espargarohere are the RIDERS LOOKING FOR A RELAUNCH

“,”postId”:”4dae5e65-724e-4298-936e-fbf9a98bf084″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:10:00.607Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:10:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Waiting for other announcements/farewells, here are the scenarios for next season, team by team. THE POSSIBLE 2024 GRID

“,”postId”:”9fe11ab1-5958-4c5e-b1ee-3271fc78d366″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T15:02:00.166Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T17:02: 00+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”853234″,”videoPageUrl”:” “I didn’t deserve this situation””,”content”:”

Morbidelli thus spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport: “My situation is that of a rider who has struggled over the past two years. I’m halfway through the season without a saddle and it’s not the situation I was hoping for, I don’t think I deserve it. But it gives me even more motivation to get off on the track and give it my all”. HER WORDS

“,”postId”:”eb223aba-24e8-4525-9800-e381485d115c”},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T14:59:00.942Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T16:59:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

At Silverstone the pilot marketafter yesterday’s announcement of Yamahawhich formalized (as anticipated by Sky Sport) thesigning of Alex Rins in place of Franco Morbidelli dal 2024. THE DETAILS

“,”postId”:”b087fe7f-ddb3-4e61-9077-332770867089″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T14:57:00.007Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T14:57:00.007Z 00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

It starts again with Bagnaia leader e con George Martin (Pramac) e Marco Bezzecchi (MooneyVR46) to chase. Where were we? Paolo Beltramo’s point

“,”postId”:”5e7e32f2-3c32-4f98-a7a5-ba34f98aa01a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-03T14:55:00.175Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-03T16:55:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

The MotoGP starts again from Silverstone after the long summer break. It starts today with the LIVE pilot conference from 6pm on Sky Sport MotoGP and live on our live blog. THE TV GUIDE

“,”postId”:”51b13a3a-ab5d-4461-a1ba-f4cf6c2671e2″}]}”

