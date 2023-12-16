N.B.A. Top talent Victor Wembanyama can finally win again with San Antonio after 18 consecutive defeats (in the first clash with LeBron James)

© USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

San Antonio knows what winning is like in the NBA again. The club of French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama defeated the LA Lakers, recent winners of the NBA Cup, 129-115 on Friday. The Spurs thus put an end to eighteen defeats in a row.

Today at 09:55

It was the first meeting between 18-year-old Wembanyama and LeBron James, the great star of the Lakers. Both top players are twenty years apart in age. The Frenchman had 13 points and 15 rebounds on Friday, his seventh double-double in a row. James had 23 points and 14 assists. His buddy Anthony Davis was missing with an adductor injury.

Devin Vassell (San Antonio) became the top scorer of the game with 36 points. The Spurs remain last in the West, the Lakers are eighth.

Detroit, meanwhile, continues to lose. The Pistons lost for the 22nd time in a row on Friday, a record low for the club. They lost to Philadelphia by a big score of 124-92. Joel Embiid was the star for the home team with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Detroit is the red lantern in the east, Philadelphia is third.

Jalen Brunson was the celebrated man for New York with 50 points. The Knicks won 122-139 in Phoenix. The Suns soon saw Bradley Beal out with an ankle injury. New York is fifth in the East, Phoenix tenth in the West.

Boston, the leader in the East, defeated number four Orlando for its own people 128-111. Jayson Tatum (30 points) was decisive for the Celtics once again.

