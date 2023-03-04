Home Sports NASCAR Truck Series: 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Highlights
NASCAR Truck Series: 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Highlights

The 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was filled with a ton of action. There was six cautions in the first two stages. Pit crews arrived late during the race for several teams due to delayed flights. Zane Smith took the opening stage and Carson Hocevar won stage 2. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch captured the checkered flag winning his fourth career truck series victory.

23 MINUTES AGO

