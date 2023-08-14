National coach, who after Mancini? Live news on Conte and Spalletti

The first names on which the FIGC is thinking about after Mancini are Spalletti and Conte: for the former Napoli there is the knot linked to the penalty requested by De Laurentiis (3.25 million euros), for the former Tottenham instead the stumbling block is linked to the high salary. Meanwhile Arab sirens for Roberto Mancini: the Arab national team is offering him 18 million a season. The live news

La FIGC lavora sulle piste di Luciano Spalletti e Antonio Conte per sostituire Roberto Mancini. Sul fronte Spalletti ci sarebbe da risolvere il nodo della clausola prevista nel contratto col Napoli (oggi fissata a 3 milioni e 200 mila euro circa) e che Spalletti dovrebbe pagare in caso firmi con un'altra squadra in questa stagione. Da capire se la Figc riuscirà a trovare un accordo con De Laurentiis. In corsa c'è anche Conte, che ha voglia di Italia ma ha un ingaggio più alto di Spalletti (il tetto massimo della Figc è di 5 milioni)

After Mancini: today’s news

LIVE

less than a minute ago

The tight knot for Spalletti

The first phone call was made to Luciano Spalletti: for the former Napoli coach, however, the knot of the penalty that Spalletti should pay to De Laurentiis should be resolved. At the moment, the blue president De Laurentiis intends to receive the full payment of the penalty provided for in Spalletti’s contract which today is 3.25 million euros (if he goes to coach in January the penalty will be halved). However, at the moment the FIGC does not intend to pay this penalty, it remains to be seen whether De Laurentiis – in the case of the Italian national team – will grant a proxy freeing the coach.

5 minutes ago

The Conte hypothesis

The former Tottenham has already coached the national team and would be available to return to the blue bench, but the FIGC will certainly not pay the 10 million salary, a figure recently perceived by Conte in his various experiences on the bench. The maximum ceiling of the national team for the engagement of the coach is 5 million eurosConte should therefore eventually agree to fall within these parameters.

10 minutes ago

The new coach: Conte and Spalletti are the first names

The FIGC works on the slopes of Luciano Spalletti e Antonio Conte to replace Robert Mancini. On the front Spalletti there would be to solve the clause node foreseen in the contract with Napoli (currently set at around 3 million and 200 thousand euros) and which Spalletti should pay in case he signs with another team this season. To understand if the FIGC will be able to find an agreement with De Laurentiis. There is also running Contewho wants to join Italy but has a higher salary than Spalletti (the FIGC’s ceiling is 5 million)

15 minutes ago

Offer from Arabia for Mancini

Robert Mancini now he is a free coach and therefore ready to listen to any offers. The now ex coach would already have a very important one to coach saudi national. And the interest from some Saudi League clubs cannot be ruled out, even if the most important ones already have their benches occupied

20 minutes ago

Mancini: “Resignation personal choice”

“The resignation as coach of the national team was mine personal choice. I thank the President Gabriel Gravina for the trust, together with all the members of the FIGC. I greet and thank all my players and fans who have accompanied me in these 5 years. I will always carry the extraordinary victory of the 2020 European Championship in my heart. It was an honor”, so Roberto Mancini on Instagram on his farewell to the national team

25 minutes ago

Yesterday the resignation of Roberto Mancini

In the early afternoon of yesterday, the FIGC formalized the resignation of Roberto Mancini, received in the late evening of Saturday 12 August. The note from the FIGC: “Therefore, a significant page in the history of the Azzurri ends, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have been able to become a team.Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days“.

