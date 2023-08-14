from FERRAGOSTO anticyclone NERONE even stronger, but let’s see where there will be TIMES [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: from FERRAGOSTO anticyclone NERONE even stronger, but let’s see where there will be THUNDERS [Mappe]

Weather forecast for mid-August and the next few daysThe anticyclone Nerone is further charging with energy and we will experience the consequences right from mid-August, traditionally the key day of the summer. African high pressure will therefore become increasingly intrusive, even if threatening storms could violently strike even a small part of our country.

As the synoptic map below shows, a vast anticyclonic promontory (letter A) of sub-Saharan origin has risen northwards, passing through the Iberian Peninsula in the direction of Italy. Synoptic situation For this reason, the day of August 15 will see a purely summer, characterized by a lot of sun and a generally increasing heat.

But it will be precisely the heat that will further intensify in the second part of the day that is the cause of the sudden outbreak of thunderstorms destined to develop above all close to the Alpine reliefs, in particular those of the Triveneto. If you have planned a nice trip to the high mountains, therefore, pay attention to Trentino Alto Adige and Cadore where thunderstorms could locally be very intense, accompanied by sudden gusts of wind, intense electrical activity (lightning) and the dreaded phenomenon of hail. In the late afternoon, moreover, it is not excluded that some storm cells may also cross over to the surrounding high plains.

The second map that we present below shows the distribution and accumulation of rain expected precisely for the day of August: in the areas colored in dark blue it is possible to accumulate up to 40 mm of rain, equivalent to 40 liters per square metre. On the other hand, little to tell about the rest of the country which will experience a decidedly stable meteorological context, except for some timid afternoon boredom close to the central-northern Apennine ridges. Precipitation forecast for Tuesday 15 August in general, there is an increase above all in the northern plains, in Sardinia and in the internal areas of the centre, areas where, above all in the second part of this week, the anticyclone could accumulate new energy, causing temperatures and a feeling of sultriness to rise exponentially.

But we will give you more details on this in the next updates.

