NBA, Wembanyama crushes, blocks and enchants: what a show against Antetokounmpo. VIDEO

Three plays, one more beautiful than the other, embellished the evening with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks from the French rookie of the San Antonio Spurs who, as a gift for his 20th birthday (celebrated on the pitch) had to compete against the n. °34 by the Bucks. The first to recognize all the talent of the Texans’ No. 1 at the end of the game

The figures – although excellent – do not even say everything. In his first test against Giannis Antetokounmpo (due to an ankle problem Wembanyama had to miss the first match between Spurs and Bucks scheduled for December 19th), the French rookie of the San Antonio Spurs literally enchanted, as well demonstrated by the 27 points sent to scoresheet and also seasoned with 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. But beyond the numbers, as mentioned, there is more: “He can score whenever he wants. He plays in the right way, to win. He is an incredible talent”, declared Antetokounmpo of his evening rival at the final siren. Even the Greek was dazzled by the intoxicating talent of the young Spurs player (who celebrated his 20th birthday on the pitch): at the end of the second quarter perhaps the best play, a self-assist to the scoreboard to go for a dunk after having avoiding the double scoring by Antetokounmpo and Connaughton and having come away very far from the basket.

But not only that: in the third quarter a basket on the break which a 224cm player shouldn’t be able to do. Recovery, dribble, ball behind the back to avoid Damian Lillard’s steal and crushed on the head of none other than Brook Lopezwho is not the best blocker in the NBA only because Wembanyama is in front of him (3.1 blocks per evening for the Frenchman, 3.0 for the center from Milwaukee).

E speaking of blocks, the one even given to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final possessions of the game (with the Spurs down by three points with 25 seconds left) is something that probably we will see again for yearsbecause the Greek n°34 of the Bucks attacks the Frenchman with all the power he is capable of, tries to move him with a decisive contact under the basket but when he jumps to go and dunk he is sent back to the sender by Wembanyama’s incredible block. That even with plays like this he earned Antetokounmpo’s words of admiration.

Wemby-show but Giannis wins, Denver on the siren

Only two games in the NBA night but a thousand emotions, with the first direct clash between Wembanyama (27 points and 5 blocks) and Antetokounmpo (44 points, 14 rebounds and victory) but also with the exciting comeback of the Denver Nuggets on the Golden State pitch , crowned by the basket at the siren from over 12 meters by Nikola Jokic for the victory ALL-STAR GAME 2024: GIANNIS THE MOST VOTED AFTER THE FIRST INDICATIONS

SAN ANTONIO SPURS-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 121-125

The first direct clash between Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama lived up to expectations, with the two phenomena exchanging top-level plays under the two scoreboards. The Bucks’ Greek emerged victorious, but the Spurs freshman (who celebrated his 20th birthday on the pitch) not only scored 27 points, with 9 rebounds and 5 blocks, but collected a series of impressive highlights, even if useless for the final result

ANTETOKOUNMPO DICE 44

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo in MVP version emerged victorious both from the individual and team clash: 44 points for him at the final siren, with 19/28 shooting (and also 2/3 from long range) as well as 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, in a match that pitted two of the most versatile big men in the entire NBA against each other: “Wemby played great, but Giannis was phenomenal”, coach Griffin’s words which summarize everything best

WEMBANYAMA AND COMPLIMENTS FROM ANTETOKOUNMPO

After a 27-point performance with 10/18 shooting combined with 9 rebounds and 5 blocks (some aimed at Antetokounmpo) the French rookie of the San Antonio Spurs earns words of admiration from his rival of the evening: “He has a talent incredible. He can score when he wants, he plays in the right way, to win. Really a pleasure to face him today.”

