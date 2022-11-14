Minnesota receiver dominates with 193 yards of tricks, a touchdown and a one-handed hold on the fourth down at the end of regulation

Jefferson marvels, Brady also wins in Germany, Rodgers relaunches the Packers. Tenth Sunday NFL electrifying, with two matches decided only in extra time, the Monday Night that will close the day is Philadelphia-Washington.

BUFFALO-MINNESOTA 30-33 dts — The match of the year. Justin Jefferson, the 23-year-old Vikings receiver, dominates it like he hasn’t seen him since Moss, to name a glory from Minny. He closes with 193 yards of tricks, a touchdown and a one-handed hold in the fourth down at the end of regulation that rubbed his eyes. The Bills (6-3) were anxious about the bruised right elbow of Josh Allen, the quarterback. Instead, he plays without fear. Makes and undoes: 330 yards launched, 84 runs, but also two interceptions, again by Patrick Peterson, the second closes the game in extra time, and the fumble that gives overtime to those in purple, now 8-1 record, to a handful of seconds from the end of the 60 ‘, when he only had to kneel to close the accounts and instead he escapes the oval in the end zone. Eric Kendrick crouches on it, thanks and cheers. The Bills also led 24-10 at half-time, but Minny in the photo finish this season is extraordinary. The failure to convert a Kirk Cousins ​​sneak centimeters from the end zone to the 4th down with 50 seconds left on the clock seemed to be condemned without appeal. But it was just the beginning of the fireworks. See also Alto Canavese, great start The semifinals are approaching

TAMPA BAY-SEATTLE 21-16 — 69,811 spectators at the Allianz Arena for the first Nfl match ever in Germany, at the home of Bayern Munich. Tom Brady wins, and who else, who lacked just this, among the laurels. Launches for two tries, to Julio Jones and Chris Godwin, the Bucs (5-5) finally manage to run this season, especially with the freshman White, amassing 161 yards on the ground, and the defense with Devin White forces a fumble to Geno Smith . In short, the 45-year-old quarterback finally has the support imagined in pre-season and Tampa consolidates its leadership in the mediocre NFC South. The Seahawks (6-4) pay the paltry 39 rushing yards, if Smith is asked too much … the interception of Cody Barton is not enough after 399 runs in a row without blemish by Brady who in the final milks the time trial of experience and not returns the oval to the opponents.

GREEN BAY-DALLAS 31-28 d.t.s. — Success that (perhaps) saves the season for the Packers, certainly chases away the crisis, after 5 knockouts in a row. Green Bay (4-6) enjoys the consecration of the freshman Christian Watson, who scores three touchdowns, finally incisive as per Draft’s expectations. And he takes revenge on Coach McCarthy, who was returning to Lambeau Field as an ex. Dallas (6-3) also ahead 28-14 midway through the game, then jamming. Dak Prescott throws two interceptions, both by Rudy Ford, and at the extra the umpteenth feat of Aaron Rodgers, this time for Allen Lazard, allows veteran kicker Crosby to comfortably hit the posts from 28 yards with the kick that makes the difference. See also Nfl - Thursday Night. Tampa ancora ko. Baltimore manda in tilt Brady

THE OTHER MATCHES — Kansas City (7-2) overwhelms 27-17 Jacksonville: Mahomes launches for 4 tries, injury to Smith-Schuster, his first receiver. Miami (7-3) climbs to the top in Afc East dominating 39-17 Cleveland: with Tua healthy from the start to the end of the game he has always won, so far. The New York Giants (7-2) rule Houston 24-16, Tennessee (6-3) tames Denver 17-10 thanks to the return of Tannehill. Arizona bends the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 at home: for the reigning champions (3-6) it is bad, Cooper Kupp is also hurt (right ankle). Good performance by McCoy, replaced by the injured Murray. Stafford was also out, Wolford makes him regret … Detroit surprises Chicago 31-20 at Solder Field, Pittsburgh finds TJ Watt and knocks out New Orleans 20-10. Indianapolis celebrates Coach Saturday’s winning debut, with Ryan returning to starter: 25-20 in Las Vegas. Finally, on Sunday Night San Francisco beats the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16.

