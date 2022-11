MOSCOW – To deny the news of his hospitalization in a Bali hospitalthe Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 72, released a video showing him in a T-shirt and shorts studying material ahead of the G20. The voice of the spokesperson is off-screen, Maria Zakharovathe same one holding the smartphone that she picks up, informs with an amused voice of the information spread in the media: “Serghej Viktorovich, excuse me, but here everyone writes that you have been hospitalized”.