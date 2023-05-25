Not only Juventus: the ballet of sporting justice has distorted the whole championship

Points removed, then put back, then removed (but a little less). The ballet of penalty it didn’t just affect the season of Juventusma he distorted the whole championship. There was one A league started on August 13, 2022another started on January 4th after the absurd break for the World Cup, another match the 20 th January with the black and whites penalized by 15 pointsanother open the April 20th with Juventus without penalties and now a finale which sees Allegri’s team with 10 points down. In the middle a ranking upset on three occasions by justice sporty. We urgently need new rules, which define once and for all the concept of “afflictiveness“ and make clear the correspondence between offense committed and penalty points. First you need one timeline review. The president of CONI Giovanni Malagòhas already announced an intervention in the direction of greater “hasteof the measures. But the speed in the mess that involved Juventus non it has to do: the problem is the decisions made in the current season, canceled again in the current season and then redefined in the ongoing season. While yet another judgment is pending on Juventus, the one on the salary maneuver and the suspected partnerships with other clubs, from which it could come another one penalty. Serie A will therefore close a compromised championship with one classification under the judge: not exactly a good calling card for a movement that prides itself on being reborn thanks to three finals European conquered.

Read Also Today De Zerbi is the perfect coach for Napoli. And for De Laurentiis

“It is a lack of respect towards working people, between players and coaches. One thing has to be decided and they decide it,” he snapped Max Allegri in the post-game of Empoli–Juventuslost for 4 a 1 by the bianconeri, evidently stunned by a penalty that practically arrived a close of the kick-off. “TO level psychological it’s a creepy thing. It was better that everything was defined two months ago: we would have known what kind of death to die,” he added Allegri. Having said that it was Juventus who appealed to the Coni Guarantee Boardlengthening the sporting procedure that had initially ended with -15, the Juventus coach is right on one point: having only one penalty, certain and definitive, would have been best for everyone, not just for Juve. On the other hand, he underlined it all the same Mourinhonot exactly a friend of the Old Lady: “For me it is one scherzo, it’s strange for everyone to know this two days from the end, even for Juventus. If they had told me this before Monza o Bologna we would have had a approach different to the championship”.

Portuguese gets to the heart of the matter. Even if the Inter coach had already raised the alarm Simone Inzaghi still in mid-March, when before the direct clash with Juve (at the time penalized by 15 points) he had warned: “All teams need clarity“. Clarity that instead there was. And so there Roma Of Mou played last month doing massive turnover in the league, because the standings situation suggested to go all-in on theEuropa League, aiming to win the cup to return to the Champions League. Result? 4 points collected in the last 5 days. Inter’s path is even more emblematic: cut off from the fight for the Scudetto but relatively certain of finishing in the top four (when Juve were at -15), Inzaghi’s team got by for a long time alternating victories with sensational thuds. After the penalty for the black and whites had been temporarily lifted, the black and blues suddenly found themselves at risk of staying out of the Champions League and with a different attitude they lined up 5 consecutive victories.

Read Also TV rights, the decisive match for Italian football: Serie A is asking for a billion (and the fan risks double the season ticket)

Practically a three-sided championshipwhich has conditioned not only the struggle for Europe but the whole ranking. Because the various teams have faced a different Juventus depending on the ranking situation and consequently also the other “big” ones had attitudes and reasons which changed with the modification of the penalty. The victory of theEmpoli on a Monday evening: the Tuscans had already deservedly won salvationbut what would have happened if, for example, there had been a challenge against Juve Lecce of uno Spice, still in the running to stay in Serie A? Fortunately, at this point, at least the Napoli he had killed the corsa scudetto already in January and the mess that involved the black and whites didn’t condition the victory of the title, never been in discussion. The bad impression, however, still remains: there are still two decisive matches to be played. And it is impossible to know, for example, in what spirit Juve will play against the Milanwho has a qualification for the Champions League at stake which is essential for building the future Red-black.

Without going into the specific merits of the penalty and the case of capital gains, it is therefore clear how gingillarsi with a team’s points in the standings as if they were simple numbers has created enormous damage to the entire Serie A. “We need to protect all the parties involved but with times quickmust shorten them as much as possible,” said Malagò. Speed ​​is important, but even more so is the certainty of a measure that upsets the championship. Juventus – like any team going forward – needed to be penalised a championship concludedor the sanction was to take effect once it became final (the -10 for example again it is not, because the club could appeal again to Coni). If Serie A ends at the end of May, any penalties will be established at the beginning of June. Instead this year the championship will have a double paradox: a trend conditioned by the absurd World Cup in Qatar and by a penalty modified twice in the race, then a final classification still provisional, because in June we will decide on the salary line. If Juventus ends this season with broken bones, the sports justice it doesn’t come out much better.