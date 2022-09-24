Home Sports Now Academy, the obstacle is Settimo Zanellati focuses on Creus and Kordis
Now Academy, the obstacle is Settimo Zanellati focuses on Creus and Kordis

Basket c gold – the championship starts on saturday

Fabio Babetto

September 22, 2022

VIGEVANO

The preparation time is over and the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, which took over the C Gold series sports right of the Battaglia Expo Inox Mortara in the summer, is now ready for its debut in the tournament reform season which will also be the last. for the C Gold, replaced by the Interregionale starting from 2023-24. At Vigevano there is moderate satisfaction for how these weeks of work have passed until the arrival of this one, which is already that type and which will lead to the first match of the new season, scheduled for Saturday at 9 pm at the Parona sports hall against Settimo Basket. .

Creus and Kordis ready for their debut

“Everything went smoothly or injured and we are satisfied with the path completed – explains coach Alfonso Zanellati – As was completely normal in this phase, we had moments of ups and downs due to the loads of preparation and the two daily sessions that we have argued for several days. Now, in this week leading up to the first of the championship, after having already stopped loading on the physical level, we are trying to transform the physical work done so far into speed and reactivity ». In the first friendly matches, the team of coach Zanellati aroused interest and good consideration, starting with the performances of the two new foreigners, the long Spaniard Javier Valeiras Creus and the Croatian winger Sandro Kordis. «Creus has played very few games in Italy after having spent an important training period in the United States. He needs to be well trained, but he could be a positive surprise and become a factor “, explains Zanellati who adds:” Kordis is a player already known in Italy, an element of performance and quality. He joined the team group late and will still need a few weeks to get into full shape for good ». Both will be available in the home debut of the new club from Vigevano which inherits the Expo Inox combination from the Battle and which on Saturday will face the newly promoted Settimo Basket in Parona. «It is a young team that has won the championship and moved up to C Gold. It will arrive full of enthusiasm and desire to confirm itself even at the higher level. We, for our part, will not have to make the mistake of underestimating the opponent », Zanellati closes». –

See also  China's three-person basketball national team goes to Yao Ming: the guarantee of the Basketball Association is your backing_Competition_League_WCBA

Fabio Babetto

