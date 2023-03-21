Original title: Official strength list: 76ers top Bucks 2nd Warriors drop to NO.14 Lakers 17

On March 21, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the latest team strength list. In this issue of the list, the 76ers overtook the Bucks and the Celtics to reach the top, the Warriors dropped 3 places to NO.14, and the Lakers ranked 17th.

1. 76ers (48 wins and 22 losses)

Offensive Rating: 117.4 (3) Defensive Rating: 112.2 (7) Net Rating: +5.2 (3) Pace: 97.7 (26)

With an eight-game winning streak, the 76ers rose to second place in the Eastern Conference, during which Philadelphia scored 130 points per 100 possessions. The success of the 76ers has to do with Joel Embiid and James Harden. Especially “Big Beard”, his assist-to-turnover ratio is 3.24, and his true jump shot percentage (61.7%) has also improved from last season (58.3%).

2. Bucks (51 wins and 20 losses)

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (17) Defensive Rating: 110.1 (3) Net Rating: +3.7 (6) Pace: 101.2 (11)

Since losing to the Hornets in early January, when Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez started at the same time, the Bucks are 21 wins and 1 loss. The only loss was to the 76ers 16 days ago. Next Sunday local time, the Bucks will play against the 76ers again. This Eastern Conference focus game is eye-catching. Lopez has been in good form recently, averaging 21.8 points in the last 13 games.

3. Celtics (49 wins and 23 losses)

Offensive Rating: 116.7 (4) Defensive Rating: 111.2 (4) Net Rating: +5.5 (2) Pace: 99.2 (18)

The Celtics have lost 6 of their past 11 games, which caused their ranking to slip from No. 1 in the Eastern Conference to No. 3. The biggest problem is the offense. During this period, the Celtics’ offense dropped to 19th in the league. Lowe has missed the past 8 games, and the Celtics’ defense looks pretty good. The Celtics’ schedule this week is not easy, including home and away games against the Kings, and the Pacers in the middle of the week.

4. Nuggets (48 wins and 24 losses)

Offensive Rating: 117.5 (2) Defensive Rating: 113.8 (17) Net Rating: +3.7 (5) Pace: 98.8 (21)

5. Cavaliers (45 wins and 28 losses)

Offensive Rating: 115.4 (9) Defensive Rating: 109.6 (1) Net Rating: +5.8 (1) Pace: 96.1 (30)

The teams ranked 6-30 on the list are–

6-10: Kings, Knicks, Suns, Grizzlies, Clippers

11-20: Heat, Thunder, Mavericks, Warriors, Nets, Raptors, Lakers, Bulls, Timberwolves, Hawks

21-30: Jazz, Pelicans, Wizards, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Magic, Rockets, Spurs, Hornets, Pistons

（jim）Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: