Olympique Lyonnais, held in check by Metz, is still chasing its first victory of the season

Lyon supporters hold a “Objective: maintenance” banner before the L1 match between OL and FC Metz at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, November 5, 2023. LAURENT CIPRIANI / AP

Ten matches played since the start of the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season and still no victory for Olympique Lyonnais (OL). Sunday November 5, against Metz, at Groupama Stadium, the Rodhaniens limited the damage, snatching a draw (1-1) thanks to Skelly Alvero in the 84th minute. Six minutes earlier, Ablie Jallow had opened the scoring for Lorraine.

With an additional point – only the fourth since the start of the championship – OL remain last in the standings. The stakes of the day were all the more important against a team from Metz also at the bottom of the table, 16th with six points more than the Lyonnais. The coming months will be decisive for OL’s future in the elite, having not experienced Ligue 2 since the 1988-1989 season. The club faces a delicate schedule: with the reception of its bête noire, Rennes, then a match against two teams in form, Lille and Lens. On December 6, the postponed match against Marseille will also be played, the kick-off of which had been canceled due to the stones of the Rhodaniens bus on the way to the Stade-Vélodrome.

Before the match, the supporters unfurled a large banner with a crystal clear message in front of Groupama Stadium: “Objective = maintenance”. Nearly ten similar banners were then displayed in the stands, as the players entered the pitch. The final whistle finally gave way to other whistles, those of the ultras from the north turn who did not hesitate to show their anger at the situation of their team.

