The striker decides the match with a header in the half hour, red and white for one night at the head of the group with Club Milano

GAVIRATE (VA)

Thomas Pedrabissi is unlocked. The first goal in the championship of the one who was the top scorer of group A of Excellence last season with the Sestese shirt (21 goals), gives away victory (second after the blitz of Lazzate) to an Oltrepo that redeems itself promptly less than a week after the home tumble with Muggiò, the red and white thus rise to 9 points, momentarily grabbing the top of that Club Milano that next Wednesday, in the midweek shift valid for the 16th match day, will be on stage at the Comunale in via Ferrini to Broni.

Nico Grasso does not score for the first time in the league, and this is a bit of news, even if the striker catches a sensational outside pole in the 25th minute of the first half. Pedrabissi’s goal arrived at half an hour after the restart. The striker was served in the area by Gnaziri and with a precise header, he triggered a lob to fall into the far left corner of Menegon who could not get there. Fat, it was said. He had a couple of balls that he could also materialize on the net. Oltrepo, in the first half, took over the reins of the game, playing the game and forcing Gavirate into their own half.

Cable saves the 0-1

The second half was more lively and rhythmic, with the hosts pushing and raising the pace and the red and white closing well and restarting, trying to hurt the opponent. And just from a restart, the winning acute arrived. To underline the great flight at the intersection of Cavo at 19 ‘of the second half, to keep the score unchanged. It is played early on Saturday, in the rain and a pitch that has kept well, because on Sunday and Monday, the “Vittorio Anessi” of Gavirate is tinged with blue for the Under 20 training in view of the friendly match with Switzerland on Tuesday 27 September at the “Franco Ossola” stadium in Varese. Mister Albertini renounces the injured Cicciù, Paparella and Citterio and keeps De Stradis on the bench due to a battered ankle. In Gavirate there is no coach Caon on the bench, disqualified. The first half does not offer many emotions, even if at 25 ‘Grasso, doing everything by himself, goes to seize the outside of the pole to the left of Menegon’s goal. Then at 31 ‘Iervolino kicks a free-kick from 25 meters directly into the goal, which Menegon rejects with his two feet on the goal line. The first 45 ‘doesn’t offer much more. Recovery that begins with the Gavirate that raises the engine revs and pushes the attack, collecting above all corner kicks. At 17 ‘Grasso has the opportunity, almost face to face with Menegon, to carry on the Oltrepo, but the engagement fails and the opportunity vanishes. At 19 ‘the most tempting opportunity built by Gavirate, with a right from outside Lercara, and with Cavo flying to the intersection to deviate for a corner. At the exact half hour the goal of Pedrabissi, head, who unlocks and decides the match by giving three deserved points to the Oltrepo. –