Sports

by admin
The Rossoneri coach satisfied with the performance in Verona: “Adli did good things in a match that was not easy for him, I liked Origi a lot.”

He enjoys three very precious points, Stefano Pioli. And never mind if his Milan had to suffer a lot to get them, on the evening of the Bentegodi. “An important victory like the one in Verona that brought us closer to the Scudetto? Is it right that my players think this way – says the Rossoneri coach to Dazn referring to the words of Tonali in the flash interview at the final whistle -. Inside this match there was a desire to to find the third consecutive victory, we had not yet succeeded this year.On the road we have a roadmap that has few equals in Europe, now we will use the week to prepare the next tour de force of games, no less than 7 in twenty days. It was the right victory at the right time. “

Approach and individuality

Pioli then analyzes the team’s performance, finding the positive and negative sides: “We started with a good approach, then we disunited after the draw. In the difficulties, however, we were able to work well. In the end we also took advantage of the individual plays. like that of Rebic for Tonali who gave us the match goal. Theo’s position? Faraoni marked him on the pitch, we alternate positions on that side a bit to also favor Leao’s one against one “.

Finally Adli

On the test of Adli, owner for the first time: “For him it was not an easy match, Verona marks almost a man on the whole field and does not give any reference lines. I think he did some good things and that it is important for these guys be the potential they have. ” Origi, on the other hand, liked Pioli unreservedly: “He gave us strength and quality, finally I will be able to alternate players, having also recovered Rebic. Now I will have to give Messias minutes and then find all the others, playing so often I need to rotate my players as much as possible. “

October 16, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 01:02)

